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Homespecials

Going offline to beat stress

The summer heat and never-ending stress are changing the way many spend time with friends. A get-together with the phone away is both digital detox and stress-buster, says Jayanthi Madhukar.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 21:03 IST
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