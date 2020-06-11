Google Android 11 beta released; key features you should know

Search engine giant, Google was originally scheduled to release the Android 11 beta last week, but due to the nation-wide protests over George Floyd's death in the US, the company, to show solidarity with the people's movement, postponed the software launch announcement.

Now, Google has made Android 11 beta available to developers around the world. Also, it has revealed some of the key features of its latest mobile OS update.

Google Android 11: All the key features you should know

All messaging apps under the same roof: After announcing free Google Meet video conference service to individual users for effective communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company plans to offer the 'Bubble' feature, which groups all messaging apps under the same roof. This will help the user engage with important conversations without switching back and forth between the current task and the messaging app. You can open a bubble for your conversation right from the notification and multitask without missing a thing. Also, the key conversations will show up even on always-on display and can 'break through' the Do Not Disturb setting as well.



Android 11 comes with the Bubble feature. Credit: Google



Furthermore, Google says Gboard in Android 11, will offer relevant and automatic suggestions for emoji and text while typing on the phone. This feature uses secure on-device intelligence that takes advantage of Federated Learning, and it works without Google ever seeing anything you type, the company claims.

New ways to control media and smart connected gadgets: With Android 11, phone users will be able to quickly access and control their smart devices in one place by long pressing on the power button. He or she can adjust the temperature, turning on the lights, or unlocking the front door can now be done with a tap without opening multiple apps.



Android 11 offers easy access to control smart companion gadgets at home. Credit: Google



Also, Android 11-powered phone owners can be able to control music on the phone or switch to earphones or cast to smart speakers and to the TVs with ease ever before.



Media Hub feature on Android 11. Credit: Google



More Privacy: For the past couple of years, Google has been under the scanner for not having proper user-privacy standards and it has tried to improve it Android 10. Now, with the new Android 11, it is going for more granular controls on apps that require permission to access the most sensitive permissions. Google is introducing a one-time permission option for the users that can grant apps access to the microphone, camera, or location, just that one time.

The next time the app needs access to these sensors, it will have to ask you for permission again.

Furthermore, if the user has not used the app for a long time, the phone will 'auto-reset' all of the permissions associated with that app and notify the user the same. He or she can always choose to re-grant the app permissions the next time you open the app.



More privacy features coming in Android 11. Credit: Google



Updated Voice Access: Google has improved the voice access feature that allows user differently-abled people to operate the phone with just voice commands. Android 11 will improve the comprehension capability of the phone and perform the function as said by the user more accurately than ever before.

Android 11 beta eligible devices

As of now, Google is offering the Android 11 beta to Pixel 2, 2 XL, Pixel 3, 3a, 3 XL, Pixel 4, and 4 XL models only. You can sign-up for the Android 11 beta on the official website(here).

The company is expected to bring Android 11 beta to non-Pixel phones in the coming days.

