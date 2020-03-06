Google, Apple come down heavy on fake Coronavirus info apps, games

Google and Apple, who control more than 99-percent of the mobile OS market share, are scaling up security to scrutinize app submission on their respective platforms.

Google, in a bid to curb misinformation on Coronavirus (aka COVID-19), has started taking down fake apps and games on Play store. Also, the search engine giant has reportedly introduced a new dedicated health information section on the app store.

Google has opened 'Coronavirus: Stay Informed' section in select countries including the US and in the European nations. Depending on the region, Google Play Store has a curated list of local health apps. For instance, in the US, the Android app stores show CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), First Aid – American Red Cross, Doctor On Demand, News 360 and Medical ID (Free): In Case of Emergency, reported 9to5 Google.

In India, Google has completely weeded out all apps and games that are misusing Coronavirus name to spread misinformation and create panic among the people. However, you can find useful information about audiobooks and e-books written by renowned writers and scientists with authenticating information.

Also, Google lists popular novels, science thrillers and fiction genres of books and this is sure to distract people from worrying about the virus for some time.

Google's YouTube too, has stringent actions against channels and vloggers who are doing videos with keywords Coronavirus and COVID-19. The company has turned off monetisation option and this means, no matter how many views the clip gets, the YouTube creators won't be able to generate any revenue out of it.



Apple has also come down hard on app developers misusing Coronavirus/COVID-19 on iOS App Store to spread panic among the public. It has already taken off several apps that have any keywords related to virus.

Even app developers with genuine concern to offer authentic information on the global health crisis to received rejection for his app submission.

Spent all day yesterday building a coronavirus app just to get this rejection 🙃 pic.twitter.com/HSJxp0JERS — Zachary Shakked (@zacharyshakked) March 4, 2020

In China, the Cupertino-based company was also forced to remove the Plague Inc game, which asks players to spread a dangerous virus in global regions.

It has come to light both Google and Apple are accepting app submission related to COVID-19 information only from recognised health organisations.

