Google asks Android app developers to show user privacy labels on Play Store

In late 2020, Apple had made it mandatory for developers registered with Apple App Store to show a privacy label, that discloses what and how much user data is being tracked and stored. And, last week, Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency feature with the iOS 14.5 (& iPadOS 14.5) update to give full control to users to completely block the tracking and storing information.

Now, Google has taken a leaf out of Apple's user privacy guidelines. The search engine giant has announced that it will ask Android app developers to come clean on user data tracking and collection.

Some of the key aspects Android app developers will be disclosing on Play store include:

1) Whether the app has a proper security practice, like data encryption

2) Whether the app follows Google's Families policy

3 ) Why the app needs the data (user's personal info) to function or if users have a choice in sharing it

4) Whether the app’s safety section is verified by an independent third-party

5) The app has to accept users' request for data deletion if they decide to uninstall

Additionally, app developers have to reveal what type of data is collected and stored. For instance, user data such as approximate or precise location, contacts, personal information (e.g. name, email address), photos & videos, audio files, and storage files.



Google Play Store's target timeline for new user privacy policy. Credit: Google



And, if the app developers are using the aforementioned data, they have to prove how they are using it to provide personalised options and deliver custom services.

"Google Play will introduce a policy that requires developers to provide accurate information. If we find that a developer has misrepresented the data they’ve provided and is in violation of the policy, we will require the developer to fix it. Apps that don’t become compliant will be subject to policy enforcement," said Suzanne Frey, VP, Product, Android Security and Privacy.

All apps including the ones developed by Google come under this new policy.

Google is giving ample time to app developers to understand and comply with the new Google Play Store policy. The company will share all the requirements and resources, including detailed guidance on app privacy policies later this summer.

The new policy is slated to come into force in the second quarter of 2022.

