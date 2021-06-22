Google Assistant, Discover feed and more apps crashing on some Android phones

Several Android phone owners particularly Samsung, Pixel, Motorola, Nokia, and Xiaomi phone owners are complaining that the Google Assistant, Podcast, Google Lens, and Discover feed on the Search app is crashing randomly.

The issue is being reported around the world including some in India. Many have taken to Twitter and Reddit to vent out frustration on apps crashing and see if others too are facing the service disruption.

In March too, Android phone users faced similar issues due to a glitch in Android Webview that caused apps such as Google Chrome, Gmail, ESPN, Amazon to crash.

As of now, Google has not acknowledged the recent issue on Android phones. We also checked the workspace dashboard to see any anomalies in the Google Search and other related apps but there are no reports of service outage or disruption.

Anyone know how to fix this "Google keeps stopping" error that keeps popping up every few seconds on my Android phone? I've tried clearing the cache in the Google app and re-syncing it but that didn't work... pic.twitter.com/fOVj9HWIOy — Duncan Tucker (@DuncanTucker) June 22, 2021

DH reached out to Google for a response related to the issues faced by Android phone users.

“We have received reports of the Google App on Android not functioning as expected for some users. We are currently looking into the matter,” Google Spokesperson said.

As per tech-savvy users on social media platforms, the issues are said to be caused by the latest Google update released on June 21.

There is no permanent solution, but there is a workaround to fix the app crashing issue. Follow the steps as instructed below.

Go to Settings >> Apps and Notifications >> Google >> Tap on the three dots on the top right and tap 'uninstall updates'.

This should stop the random crashing of the app. Android phone users are advised to wait for the new Google update, which is likely to be released really soon.

