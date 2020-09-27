Google celebrates turning 22 with video calling doodle

Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 15:39 ist
Google's 22 birthday doodle. Credit: Google

As Google turns 22 today, the company commemorated it with a doodle that reflects the current global scenario with ‘G’ celebrating the birthday through a video call with ‘oogle’. The animation includes cake and a gift too. 

Google, the largest search engine in the world, was founded by Stanford University’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. 

The name of the search engine is a play on the mathematical term ‘googol’. The term was coined by American mathematician Edward Kasner’s nephew during a stroll through the woods. Kasner had asked his nephew Milton Sirotta to help him choose a name for a mind-boggling number: a 1 followed by 100 zeros. Milton’s reply? A googol! The term gained widespread visibility twenty years later with its inclusion in a 1940 book Kasner co-authored called Mathematics and the Imagination.

Here's a look at some of Google's birthday doodles- 


Google's 10th birthday


Google's 12th birthday


Google's 15th birthday


Google's 18th birthday

