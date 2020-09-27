Google celebrates turning 22 with video calling doodle

As Google turns 22 today, the company commemorated it with a doodle that reflects the current global scenario with ‘G’ celebrating the birthday through a video call with ‘oogle’. The animation includes cake and a gift too.

Google, the largest search engine in the world, was founded by Stanford University’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998.

The name of the search engine is a play on the mathematical term ‘googol’. The term was coined by American mathematician Edward Kasner’s nephew during a stroll through the woods. Kasner had asked his nephew Milton Sirotta to help him choose a name for a mind-boggling number: a 1 followed by 100 zeros. Milton’s reply? A googol! The term gained widespread visibility twenty years later with its inclusion in a 1940 book Kasner co-authored called Mathematics and the Imagination.

Here's a look at some of Google's birthday doodles-



Google's 10th birthday





Google's 12th birthday





Google's 15th birthday

