Google clarifies on recent apps' removals on Play store

After removing negative feedbacks on TikTok, Google recently suspended two apps-- 'Mitron' and 'Remove China Apps' on Play store in India. With India-China border skirmish making headlines in the media, Google's actions angered a certain section of citizens and started an online campaign against the search engine giant for siding with China, which apparently disallows Google Play store.

Now, Google has released an official statement for the actions against the aforementioned apps.

The Mitron was suspended for violating Android app policy, as it offered the same features as the TicTic on Play store and had neither original value nor uniqueness in terms of user experience.

It should be noted that Mitron was a repackaged version of a Pakistani- app. Apparently, the Mitron-maker ShopKiller bought the app source code understood to be of TicTic app from a Pakistani company Qboxus for a meager $34 (around Rs 2,570) on CodeCanyon platform.

In another instance, 'Remove China Apps' was removed from the Google Play store as the application's features were deemed anti-competitive in nature.

"We don't allow an app that 'encourages or incentivizes users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features unless it is part of a verifiable security service'. This is a longstanding rule designed to ensure a healthy, competitive environment where developers can succeed based upon design and innovation. When apps are allowed to specifically target other apps, it can lead to behavior that we believe is not in the best interest of our community of developers and consumers. We’ve enforced this policy against other apps in many countries consistently in the past - just as we did here," said Sameer Samat, Vice President, Android and Google Play.

