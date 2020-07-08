Google+ gets rebranded as Google Currents

Search engine giant Google has rebranded its signature social network Google+ to Google Currents. Although the consumer version of Google+ was shut down on April 2, 2019, users could still access Google+ on their mobile web browser. However, as of July 6, 2020, the new Google Currents has been launched to replace Google+, which is no longer available.

Google began its multi-phase shutdown of Google+ in 2018, as the company had ruled the app as a liability, not only because it had “low usage and engagement” but also due to several security vulnerabilities, one of which accelerated shutdown plans by four months.

Currents provides a more professional outlook than Google+, offering users more fluidity to connect with colleagues. Users can exchange ideas and documents, have group discussions with coworkers and connect with like-minded people.

Google’s advanced search allows users to find important content in a flash and follow tags on topics to receive updates from other departments. Important posts across the organization are highlighted and appear first on user timelines as Current’s feed,” Home Stream” can be ordered by relevance or time.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first Google app to be named Currents. Initially, Google News was named Google Play Newsstand, prior to which it was called Currents.

