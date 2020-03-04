Google I/O 2020 developers conclave cancelled over coronavirus outbreak

Last month, GSM Association cancelled the annual international trade fair Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona over the coronavirus outbreak and now, the search engine giant Google has decided to skip this year's developers conference I/O 2020 (May 12-14).

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19)", and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google 1/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," Googe said in the mail to developer invitees.

The company also assured that the invitees will get full refund for the Google I/O event ticket and also the latter is entitled to get the automatic option to purchase 1/O 2021 ticket next year

Though the on-ground Google I/O 2020 event stands cancelled, there is high probability that the company is likely to host the online conference and make arrangements for engineers interact with the budding developers via video call.

The Alphabet Inc-owned company also canceled Cloud Next '20 event (April 6-8) and will be streamed online.

Besides GSM Association and Google, Facebook F8 conference, Microsoft's Most Valuable Professional (MVP) conclave (March 16-20) and Game Developers Conference (March 16 -20) stands cancelled or postponed as well.

