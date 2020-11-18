Google Maps to show Covid-19 cases, death details in nearby areas on mobile

In September, search engine giant, in a bid to help users make proper travel plans before heading out during the Covid-19 pandemic, added an extra layer to show containment zones on Google Maps. This helped users to avoid high-risk zones and travel in safer Covid-19 free places. Since its launch, it has apparently helped more than 10 million people.

Now, the company has announced to bring more Covid-19 details on its Maps service including the latest tally of Covid-19 cases, death-related data, infection rate trends of nearby areas and other places around the cities across the world. Also, it will show quick links to Covid-19 resources from local health agencies.

"This is especially handy if you’re heading out of town and need to get up to speed about the local guidelines, testing sites, and restrictions in another city," said Dane Glasgow VP of Product, Google Maps.



Crowd information of mass transport vehicles on Google Maps. Credit: Google



Also, the company announced that it has collaborated with state-run mass transport agencies in select countries to offer data such as how crowded the bus or a train or a subway line is. This will help commuters help avoid such vehicles and maintain social distance while traveling in the city.

Recently, Google offer features for users to directly order food from restaurants linked to Google Maps. Now, it is taking to the next level by offering ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) of the food to the home.



Food arrival information on Google Maps. Credit: Google



"We’re rolling out the ability to see the live status of takeout and delivery orders in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and India when you book or order from Google Maps on Android and iOS. Now, you can know when to pick up your food, or when you can expect it to arrive at your doorstep," Glasgow noted.

