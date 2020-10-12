Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout rooms

Since the Covid-19 break-out in early 2020, Google has allowed limited-time free access to it G Suite enterprise education tool to schools and colleges to impart hassle-free online classes to the students.

Now, the search engine giant has announced more value-added feature Breakout rooms (up to 100), to help the teacher group children in multiple teams to conduct a focused discussion.



Breakout rooms coming soon to Google Meet. Credit: Google



"Breakout rooms allow educators to split students into simultaneous small group discussions. They are now available to G Suite Enterprise for Education customers, as many schools have started distance or hybrid learning, and will be launching to additional Google Workspace editions later this year," Google said.

The company has confirmed to bring new features such as 'timer and an 'ask for help' option for participants to get the teacher's attention.



Q&A session coming soon to Google Meet for education. Credit: Google



Also, there will be a Q&A feature. It has been developed to allow students to ask questions and doesn't interrupt the flow of the class. Students just have to type the question and fellow attendees can upvote it so that depending on the number of likes, the teacher can answer high priority questions first.

Google Meet will also get a Polling feature, so that teacher can post an instant poll and ask a question about the topic being taught during the session. This will help educators know if the children have clearly understood the topic.

With these features, teachers will be able to focus on a smaller group of students and make sure they all understand the subject clearly and also get all doubts about a topic cleared faster.

Furthermore, Google has announced to bring the feature-rich attendance report option. It is aimed to reduce the time taken for teachers to count how many students are really attending the online class.

The attendance report will have each participant’s name, email and the length of time the child was on call, including initial join and exit time. "Meeting organizers can securely receive these reports after meetings with more than five participants," Google added.

