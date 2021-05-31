No more space available on Photos app? Get Google One

Google One: Here's how much it will cost you to keep saving content on Google Photos

  May 31 2021
  • updated: May 31 2021, 13:11 ist

Search engine giant Google is all set to revoke the 'free' unlimited storage policy from June 1, 2021.

The company said that it has become increasingly strenuous to maintain the cloud storage capacity in real-time, as it is seeing a record level of multimedia uploads every day. It already stores more than four trillion photos and videos, and users around the world can adding a whopping 28 billion new photos and videos every week.

So, it has decided to end the unlimited storage service for the good and has set the free limit to 15GB. So, anybody who wants to upload any new images to Google Photos from June 1, 2021, has to make sure they have enough storage or else subscribe to Google One plan.

Consumers can make good use of the Google tool that can estimate how long you can upload photos for free. Go to this Google Photos Storage help page (here) to get the estimation.

Also, there is another tool in Google Photos (click here) to identify and delete the blurry, large videos and use-less screenshots to free up space.


Google One plans. Credit: Google

If you have already crossed the 15GB free storage limit, you can check out the Google One plans below.

1) 100GB storage (Cost- Rs 130/month or 1,300/year)
Benefits
-100 GB storage
-Access to Google experts
-Option to add your family
-Extra member benefits

2) 200GB storage (Cost- Rs 210/month or 2,100/year)
Benefits
-200 GB storage
-Access to Google experts
-Option to add your family
-Extra member benefits

3) 2TB storage (Cost- Rs 650/month or 6,500/year)
Benefits
-2,048 GB storage
-Access to Google experts
-Option to add your family
-Extra member benefits

