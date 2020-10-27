Google Pay goes missing from Apple App Store

Popular digital wallet Google Pay is unavailable for download on Apple App Store. New users who wanted to install the e-payment application on to their iPhones and iPads, will not be able to find it.

Deccan Herald reached to Google India for a response and the spokesperson has revealed that a few people on iOS devices will face temporary disruption in the Googe Pay service and also assured that the company will fix the issue with an update and get it back on to the Apple App Store as soon as possible.

"A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users. The Google Pay iOS app will be briefly unavailable on the App Store; users will be able to see the new app update reappear shortly," Google Spokesperson said.

Those who have already installed the Google Pay on their Apple devices, they can continue to use, but as the company has said, some people will face failed transaction.

Google Pay iOS app users are advised to head to the official website (here) and get their grievances reported and resolved.

It should be noted that in mid-August, Google Pay was unavailable on the Play store in India. The company had said that there was a glitch and it resulted in several failed transactions on Android phones. To fix it, the company had to temporarily take down Google Pay from the Play store, and was restored within a day.

