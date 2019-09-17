Google Pixel 4 series tipped to launch in mid-October

Search engine giant Google is all set to bring a new line of hardware next month.

Google is sending media invites for an event scheduled on October 15 in the New York City. The company has even opened a webcast page on the official YouTube video sharing platform so that fans around the world can catch the live action on their smart devices.

In the Google invitation, the message reads-- "Come see a few new things Made by Google"--hinting, the company might also bring an all-new product category along with the new Pixel 4 series phones and a couple of gadgets including notebook and a smart speaker.

Google Pixel 4:

Like the previous iterations, the Pixel 4 will be offered in two variants-- Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. They will have the same camera, processor, OS, RAM, storage, but differ in screen-sizes and battery.

In May 2019, Google surprised everyone by teasing the Pixel 4 on Twitter. It is said to come with a dual-tone shell. But, it failed to get any traction on social media platforms, as the design language seemed generic and did not show any breakthrough innovation.

But, the following teaser video in June 2019, Google announced some exciting features coming in the Pixel 4 series that could finally challenge the Apple iPhone.

The Pixel 4 is said to boast Motion Sense that can detect hand gestures accurately and perform functions.

The Motion Sense works on Soli, a motion-sensing radar, developed by Google's Advanced Technology and Projects Team (ATAP). Its working is similar to the radar, which was used to detect Airplanes and other large objects, but Soli is a miniature version.

With Google Pixel 4, device owners can skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving the hand. If Google is to be believed, these capabilities are just the start, and it will get better over time.

However, Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries, as Google is yet to get approvals in certain regions similar to what Apple is doing for ECG feature in Watch Series 4.

It's been two years Apple introduced Face ID in iPhone X (in 2017) and later in the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR (2018) and iPhone 11 (2019) series. Even to this day, it remains to be the gold standard for face-based biometric security system and only one or two including Huawei has come close to offer such feature.



Face Unlock sensor details of the Pixel 4 series (Picture Credit: Google)



Now, things are about to change with Google's Face Unlock in Pixel 4 series. It is said to come with two IR-based Face unlock sensor in addition to flood illuminator to accurately recognise the owner's face in 3D.

Also, another capability which gives Pixel 4 series edge over iPhone XS series is that the former can detect the face in any angle, unlike the latter, which needs to be kept upright with the front camera on top to recognise the face. Have to say, Apple iPhone 11 series is expected to have such all-angle face unlock feature, but we will know for sure, it really works, when the new Apple devices hit stores later this month.

Furthermore, Google has also assured Android fans that it has given prominence to security the new Pixel 4 series. The latter is said to come equipped with dedicated Titan M security chip, where all the face data, Soli data and other sensitive personal details. Most importantly, it will remain there and can be neither retrieved out of phone manually nor be transferred to cloud storage.

As far as hardware is concerned, the Android 10-powered Pixel 4 and the 4 XL is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. Also, the camera will see big upgrade including enhanced Night Sight feature, more stability in video recording and more.

