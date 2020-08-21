Google Pixel 5, 4 5G set for global debut on this date

Google, earlier in the month launched the company's affordable smartphone Pixel 4a through a press note. It also added that it plans to bring flagship Pixel 5 along with a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a later in the year.

Now, we have come to know of the specific timeline of the launch of the new Google phones.

Reliable tipster, Jon Prosser during Q&A session with fans on Twitter revealed that the search engine giant will introduce the Pixel 5 (black and green) and 4a 5G (black) on September 30. Initially, both will be made available to the consumers for purchase on the launch. white model of the Pixel 4a 5G will hit stores late in October.

Considering the track record of Prosser, it is likely to turn true. Also, Google will be eyeing Apple's iPhone 2020 series, as they are expected to have a delayed launch, almost by a month due to the constrained production caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the Pixel 4 though packed innovative features, failed miserably against Apple iPhone 11 Pro, as the latter had a powerful processor, better battery life and an even better camera hardware, helped by a third wide-angle lens, while the former lacked the last two features.

What we see in the system is Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

- September 30 Pixel 4a 5G (white)

- October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

This time Pixel 5 is touted to be a mid-range, not a premium flagship with powerful Snapdragon 865 series. Instead, come with Snapdragon 765G seen in the OnePlus Nord.

There is a theory running wild on social media and other mediums on the internet that consumers, given the uncertainty factor in terms of job security and salary cuts, caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, may get forced to look for an affordable option than an expensive phone.

So, Google Pixel 5 will most likely be the preferred choice among consumers.

But, time will tell as October is two months away and also Apple, recently, beat market expectations and hit two trillion market valuation amid the recession; Google's Pixel 5 will still have to face Apple's new iPhone SE (2nd gen); it is tiny but powerful phone and most importantly costs $399.

