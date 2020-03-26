Google Play Movies & TV may offer free films with ads soon

Search engine giant Google is reportedly planning to roll-out a new entertainment service offering free movies soon.

Eagle-eyed XDA Developer Forum experts uncovered the aforementioned information from a hidden string of codes of the Play Movie & TV APK (Android Application Package Kit). They further claim that Google intends to offer the service with ad placements within the movies.

The APK code also reveals an announcement message, which says Google will offer hundreds of ad-supported movies. Also, there is also an option to check for the user's age, so that children don't get access to age-inappropriate R-rated movies.

Must read | Google, Netflix, Hotstar, TikTok and others to cease HD content in India over coronavirus

There is a possibility that the Google Play Movies & TV would be made as an extension of the YouTube Movie entertainment channel. The former will be free service, while the latter, which was launched in 2018, will have to subscribe with premium fees either monthly and yearly, and there won't be any ads. It can be noted that they both share the same Google's multimedia content library and consumers have to pay to view the movies or TV series.

Google Play Movies & TV code (courtesy, XDA Forum)



Google Play Movies & TV APK code



Currently, on Google Play Movies & TV, you have to buy or rent each multimedia content, whereas, in the YouTube Premium, you don't have to pay individually, all are free to watch and download as well with a one-time payment (monthly or annual).

There is no word when Google intends to bring the free Play Movies & TV service, but it would be great if it is launched soon, as most of the world is under lockdown due to the global pandemic coronavirus.

Must read | Reliance MyJio app now offers coronavirus symptom checker tool, COVID-19 tracker and more

This will help people endure self-isolation at home with good entertainment. At least for a brief period forget the struggle and enjoy quality time with family.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.