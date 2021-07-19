Google releases critical security patch to Chrome browser for PCs

Google's Chrome browser is one of the most widely used search tab applications in the world. Lately, more and more people are using it than ever before.

Thanks to Covid-19 induced pandemic, people and children to work and study from home. This apparently is attracting bad actors to target naive users to track or sometimes steal their personal details.

Though Google is doing its bit to scale up the security to stop cybercriminal activities, the effort seems to be not enough.

In the latest instance, security researchers have discovered eight zero-day vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome app, of which 7 out 8 are grouped under the high severity range and one medium.

Now, Google has begun releasing security patch v 91.0.4472.164 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, which promises to plug the security loopholes. It is being rolled in stages and the process will be completed in the coming days.

Google has decided not to reveal the exploits just yet as hackers prey on people who are yet to update their Chrome browser on their PCs.

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed," Google noted.

So, users are advised to update their Chrome browser immediately. Just open Chrome >> Settings >> Help >>About Google Chrome and check if their browser to updated to v91.0.4472.164.

Most often, users unknowingly go to compromised websites, and immediately warnings pop up on the screen that the computer is infected with the virus. They trick users install a malware-laced security application.

Internet users should exercise caution while visiting unknown websites and also, it is good practice to install an anti-virus application developed by reputed companies for early detection and deletion from malware from the PC.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.