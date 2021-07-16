Google Search app gets new privacy features

In May 2021, Google during the annual I/O event announced to roll our user privacy-centered features to the search app.

As promised, the company has begun to the features. Going forward, the user will be able to instantly delete the last 15 minutes of browsing history.

Furthermore, Google will offer auto-delete controls so the users can choose to have Google automatically and continuously delete the search history, along with other web and app activity, from the account after three, 18, or 36 months.

Here's how to activate auto-delete search history on your phone

Step 1: Open Google search app >> tap on your profile picture

Step 2: Then, tap on the Search history >> select Auto-delete

Step 3: Now, you can select any of the three options-- 3 months/18 months/ 36 months or you can choose to keep it off.



Search activity auto-delete feature on Google Search app on Android phone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



After this process, Google will offer the same feature for YouTube Search and Location History as well. Repeat the same procedure as guided on the phone screen.

As said before, the Google Search app will offer an instant deletion option to wipe clean browsing history of the last 15 minutes. However, it is now available only on iOS devices. the company will bring the same to Android in the coming weeks.

Google is also offering a check-up option for users to make sure the settings and password practices are giving them the privacy and security they want.



Google Search app offers an instant browsing history deletion option. Credit: Google



Also, Google added that the search platform is as safe secure as the banking apps and there is no way, bad actors will be able to access what the users browse on Google's search app.

Furthermore, the company will warn users when the latter ventures to compromised websites and pages. Its security systems detect over 40 billion pages of spam, which Google blocks from appearing in the Search results.

"In addition to keeping your data private and secure, we also work to keep you safe while you’re browsing and searching for information on the web. Google Safe Browsing helps protect over four billion devices every day by showing people warnings when they attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files. We also notify webmasters when malicious actors compromise their websites, and we help them diagnose and resolve the problem so their visitors stay safer. And our teams and systems are hard at work keeping dangerous and malicious sites from showing up in Google Search," said JK Kearns. Product Manager, Search. Google.

