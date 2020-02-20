Google Stadia comes to Samsung, Asus, Razer phones

Google launched the cloud-based gaming platform Stadia on November 19, but it has been exclusively available only for Pixel phones. Now, the search engine giant expanded the Stadia service to non-Pixel phones.

Starting February 20, Google Stadia will be available for 19 phones from Samsung (15), Razer (2) and Asus (2).

Here's the list of Samsung, Razer and Asus phones compatible with Google Stadia:

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10E, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Note10, Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (review), Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, ASUS ROG Phone and ASUS ROG Phone II (review).

With the announcement, Google Stadia is now accessible on 22 Android phones including Pixel 2, 3 and 4 series. Gamers can also access Google Stadia on tablets, laptops, and desktops, as well as smart TVs via Google Chromecast Ultra 3.



Asus ROG Phone 2 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



With Google Stadia, patrons will get exclusive access to top gaming titles including Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Destiny 2: The Collection, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Gylt, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Red Dead Redemption 2, Samurai Shodown, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Trials Rising, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 and Darksiders Genesis.

Google has promised to bring new games in the coming weeks and add more as and when they sign deals with gaming companies.

