Google Stadia FAQs: Gaming titles, price and more

The search engine giant officially launched the Stadia gaming service in select global regions on November 19.

"Starting today, playing games on your TV in 4K without a console, streaming games to a Chrome browser on a simple laptop, or enjoying the biggest games ever made on your phone is a reality. It seems impossible until you experience it. Stadia Founder’s Edition starts arriving today, making the world’s best games available to players everywhere without a dedicated console or expensive PC," Phil Harrison, vice president, and GM, Google Stadia said.

Google Stadia: All you need to know

Google Stadia is a cloud-based gaming platform. Subscribers can just log in to the Google Stadia app on Android phone, also play games on Android TV OS-power smart television with any third-party controllers or Stadia-branded controller, Chrome-powered laptops, and Chromecast-connected TVs across platforms seamlessly.

Gaming titles available on Google Stadia (Picture Credit: Google)



The company has confirmed that the 26 gaming titles will be released by the end of 2019. Among them, 22 will be available from day one (November 19). You can see the list below.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Destiny 2: The Collection Farming Simulator 2019 Final Fantasy XV Football Manager 2020 Grid 2019 Gylt Just Dance 2020 Kine Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 11 NBA 2K20 Rage 2 Rise of the Tomb Raider Red Dead Redemption 2 Samurai Shodown Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Thumper Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Trials Rising Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Other titles that are expected to come over the next few weeks include Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 and Darksiders Genesis will be playable on Stadia.

In early 2020, Google promises to release Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Cyberpunk 2077.

Google Stadia system requirements:



Google Stadia Controller (Picture Credit: Google)



To play the games on the Google Stadia platform, subscribers don't need to own expensive and powerful console. All you need is a smartphone, a keyboard for a PC or a gaming controller for smart TVs. You can also log in to Google Stadia through Microsoft Xbox or a Sony PlayStation console.

With this, Stadia subscribers can enjoy HDR and 4K video quality at 60 fps. However, you should have a minimum of 10Mbps internet speed.

Also, Google has promised to bring 8K with 120 fps support in the near future.

Google Stadia availability and subscription price:

Initially, Google Stadia will be available in 14 countries, including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Google Stadia Base, a free version offers 1080p with stereo sound but will offer limited access to gaming titles and only come in early 2020.

For now, you have to subscribe to Google Stadia Pro for $9.99 (approx. Rs 718) per month. It will offer 4K video quality, 5.1 surround sound and full access to Stadia gaming title library.

Will Google Stadia come to India?

DH contacted Google for the ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) information of the Google Stadia in India. The spokesperson said they don't have any immediate plans to bring the gaming service in the subcontinent.

