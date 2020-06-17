Google to integrate Meet video conference with Gmail for iOS, Android soon

Last month, Google announced to offer its enterprise Meet application, a Zoom app alternative, free for all individuals with a Gmail account, so that users can make use of the video conference service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the Meet application was integrated into Gmail for the web for easy creation of events. But, there was no word on when this would be implemented for the Gmail mobile version.

Now, the search engine giant has announced to integrate the Meet app directly in the Gmail app for both iOS (for iPhones/iPads) and Android phones in the coming days. This means users need not install a separate Meet app and Google Calendar on their mobile handsets.

They can just tap on the Meet tab in the Gmail to create an event and invite people, friends, or colleagues for a video conference call and discuss.

"In the coming weeks, you’ll soon notice a new Meet tab on your phone’s Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap," Erika Yamasaki, Product Manager, Google Meet, said.



Meet features. Picture Credit: Google



Here's how to set up Meet event on Gmail for mobile:

You will find the Google Meet tab in the left corner and tap on “New meeting". You can start a meeting instantly, or get a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar.

Note: If you tap on “Join with a code,” you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code.

There is also an option for users to remove the Meet tab. Go to Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet.

