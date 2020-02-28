Google's ATAP teams up with Adidas, EA Sports for smart Jacquard-powered clothing

Advanced Technology & Project (ATAP) group from the house of Google has announced collaboration with Adidas and Electronic Arts (EA) Sports to launch a new line of smart Jacquard clothing next month.

The companies have confirmed to reveal the new smart clothing on March 10. It is believed that Adidas will be making the jersey with Jacquard's smart fiber technology.

Previously, Google's ATAP had worked with Levi's for a special Commuter edition of smart denim trucker jacket. It had conductive fibers woven into them, in addition to flexible computing components with software APIs, bespoke sensors, Bluetooth, interactive gesture sensors, and feedback devices such as haptics or LEDs. It comes with a dedicated app for the mobile and users can set function for a particular swipe gesture.

Users can just hide the phone in the secret pocket underneath and never open it while commuting on the road. With simple swipe gestures, the user can start playing music (supports Spotify too), read out messages, answer/reject calls, get turn-by-turn navigation guidance and do much more.



Jacquard-powered Levi's Trucker Jacket (Credit: Google ATAP website)



If you get stains on the clothes, consumers can even put them into the washing machine, but they should remember to remove the small USB dongle-like cufflink from the sleeve. Currently, it is available in select markets including the US with prices starting at $198

So, what to expect from Google ATAP, Adidas and EA Sports association?

Going by the Adidas' association with EA Sport for FIFA Mobile gaming and 'Play Connected' teaser, the companies are expected to offer Jacquard-powered jersey (most probably also launch shorts or pants) with advanced gesture input capabilities to play Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality (AR) games on big consoles.

Lately, gaming companies are focusing on VR/AR games, which makes the gamer do physical activity, thereby get a natural feel of playing on a field and most importantly get a good exercise for the body.

This is a good step considering the fact most games in the market make people sit for hours to gain virtual glory and in the process affect health in terms of lack of sleep and even obesity.

