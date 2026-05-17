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Homespecials

Great Nicobar project: National ambition or costly misstep?

As criticism of the plan escalates, efforts are being made to create a new narrative on the importance of the GNI project highlighting its military significance.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:09 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 19:09 IST
IndiaAndaman and Nicobar Islands

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