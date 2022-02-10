Gua sha: Ancient Chinese skin scraping therapy is the new beauty fad

Gua sha is an alternative therapy that involves scraping your skin with a massage tool to improve your circulation. This ancient Chinese holistic technique may have some wellness and healing benefits. Historically this was used for addressing issues like chronic pain and heat strokes. Unlike the modern-day gua sha, this technique was often performed with whatever stones and tools were available at hand, including spoons.

In the recent past, gua sha has become a popular facial massage tool. Besides its beauty benefits, it helps in lymphatic drainage, works up the sluggish muscles of the face, helps to de-puff, and improves soft tissue microcirculation. Unlike our cardiovascular system, which uses our heart to pump blood through it, our lymphatic system circulates lymph fluid by moving and contracting the muscles.

“Gua Sha is particularly helpful for lymphatic drainage in our face because we don't move the muscles in our face all that much. Our face has close to 73 muscles,” said Vibhuti Arora, a face yoga specialist.

She points out that the intentional movements of a facial massage help move the fluids through the lymphatic system.

“Gua sha applies precise pressure as it massages the facial muscles. This helps give your cheekbones and jawline a contoured look. It’s like a workout for your face,” she said.

Since gua sha is a natural treatment, it is not long-lasting. If you want facial contouring benefits from a gua sha, then consistency is the key.

“Just like your body, your face also has fat and muscles. If you stop exercising, your muscles will become weak. This is what happens to our face too,” says Arora

Arora mentions that the facial exercises can also be done with your hands but the trick is not to apply too much pressure.

“You can also use other facial tools like the jade rollers, but in my opinion, a gua sha stone is a better choice,” said Arora.

However, one should keep in mind that putting pressure on the skin using a stone can be a little risky. This can leave your skin bruised at times. Dermatologists suggest using a facial oil or thick moisturiser before using a gua sha tool so that it glides smoothly on your skin with minimal damage.

“Tugging or putting pressure on the skin, either on your body or the face, can have some adverse effects if you don’t learn how to do it properly,” says Chandigarh-based Dr Monica Kucheria, MD, Dermatology.

“While using facial tools, the trick is to be very gentle. While they do provide temporary beauty or wellness benefits, harsh usage may do more harm than good,” said Kucheria.

Kucheria also points out that using some types of facial oils or heavy moisturisers may not work well for every skin type and can also lead to infected pores and acne. Thus it’s important to consult a dermatologist before you start using any kind of facial tool.