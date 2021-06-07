Hacker group Anonymous targets Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's status as crypto memelord is well-known to the world by now, but after his recent flip-flops on Bitcoin and other common cryptos, he is finding himself in the crosshairs of one the biggest hacker groups of modern days.

Anonymous, an international hactivist group, which originated with the 4chan raid in 2003 and went on to target the Church of Scientology, Donald Trump and the United Nations, released a message to Musk on its YouTube channel, denouncing his actions and issuing a warning.

In the video, Anonymous describe Musk's escapades with cryptocurrencies, saying that people are beginning to see him as nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention. It also brings up the illegal lithium mines that Tesla allegedly uses, and the poor working conditions of Tesla employees.

The message also says that Musk's attempts at space exploration and electric cars are born out of superiority and saviour complexes, rather than a genuine attempt to help humanity, and that he is hurting common crpyto investors with his increasingly volatile tweets on the matter.

"Reading from the comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto market have destroyed lives. Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives," Anonymous states in the video, acknowledging that those who invested in crypto knew the risks.

The group states that Musk is "not the only show in town" and that his competition is growing every day. Blaming him for social media trolling and memes affecting the lives of many others, the group says: "you may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match."

What Anonymous intends to do with Tesla and Elon Musk remains to be seen, however, as the video does not specify what action the group it will take against one of the richest men in the world.