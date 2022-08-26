Hanging lights for your roof

White delight
This steel chandelier from Eglo Carpento in a classic white finish, has a contemporary design. It features eight bulbs on it.
Staircase chandelier
This 10S staircase long crystal chandelier is available in 6ftx15ft, and other sizes (prices will change). It features K9 crystals.
Extra large
This large crystal chandelier from Exalte, is available in different finishes like shiny gold, matte gold or antique gold. It has clear crystals in it.
LED love
The Pure love double height LED chandelier features 36 drops in a mix of gold and black. It can work for staircases or double-height spaces.
White marble finish
This chandelier has white marble discs hanging from it, which form a cloud-like halo, suspended by gold chains. It has a metal frame in a gold matte finish, which renders a vintage and contemporary feel.
Two layered
The Azaiah round crystal chandelier, available in two layers, emits a warm white light. This chandelier is also available in other light colours like white and cold white.
Golden touch
The Murano glass chandelier dahlia has gold crystals in it. It is made in Italy.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise
A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers
Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace
'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism
Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup
Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana