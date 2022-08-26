Hanging lights for your roof

White delight

This steel chandelier from Eglo Carpento in a classic white finish, has a contemporary design. It features eight bulbs on it.

Staircase chandelier

This 10S staircase long crystal chandelier is available in 6ftx15ft, and other sizes (prices will change). It features K9 crystals.

Extra large

This large crystal chandelier from Exalte, is available in different finishes like shiny gold, matte gold or antique gold. It has clear crystals in it.

LED love

The Pure love double height LED chandelier features 36 drops in a mix of gold and black. It can work for staircases or double-height spaces.

White marble finish

This chandelier has white marble discs hanging from it, which form a cloud-like halo, suspended by gold chains. It has a metal frame in a gold matte finish, which renders a vintage and contemporary feel.

Two layered

The Azaiah round crystal chandelier, available in two layers, emits a warm white light. This chandelier is also available in other light colours like white and cold white.

Golden touch

The Murano glass chandelier dahlia has gold crystals in it. It is made in Italy.