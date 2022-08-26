Hanging lights for your roof

Hanging lights for your roof

These chandeliers are available in different finishes and with varied coloured crystals

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 26 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 01:01 ist
White marble finish

White delight

This steel chandelier from Eglo Carpento in a classic white finish, has a contemporary design. It features eight bulbs on it.

Staircase chandelier

This 10S staircase long crystal chandelier is available in 6ftx15ft, and other sizes (prices will change). It features K9 crystals.

Extra large

This large crystal chandelier from Exalte, is available in different finishes like shiny gold, matte gold or antique gold. It has clear crystals in it.

LED love

The Pure love double height LED chandelier features 36 drops in a mix of gold and black. It can work for staircases or double-height spaces.

White marble finish

This chandelier has white marble discs hanging from it, which form a cloud-like halo, suspended by gold chains. It has a metal frame in a gold matte finish, which renders a vintage and contemporary feel.

Two layered

The Azaiah round crystal chandelier, available in two layers, emits a warm white light. This chandelier is also available in other light colours like white and cold white.

Golden touch

The Murano glass chandelier dahlia has gold crystals in it. It is made in Italy.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

lights

What's Brewing

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

 