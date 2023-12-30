Happy hair days!

You are done with a parched scalp, designer dandruff, frizzy hair and dry locks tipped with split ends. Care for your hair and deep nourish your tresses this winter to start the New Year on a glossy, voluminous note.
Here’s to your sleek, gorgeous mane:
Oil up
“Work in the magic of lukewarm oil,” says dermatologist and aesthetic physician Dr Pallavi Sule. “Nourish and moisturise your hair and scalp once a week, working in the oil using your fingertips.” You need to leave the application for a minimum of 30 minutes to work its magic on the follicles.
Maintain the routine of oiling your hair once a week to strengthen the follicles at the molecular level. This helps in rebuilding broken bonds.
Mild way
“Wash hair with a milder shampoo followed by a deep conditioner. This will give life to dry and frizzy hair. Stay-on conditioners are also recommended once in 2-3 weeks. Conditioning also protects your hair from the dry and cold weather as well as damage from the sun,” says Dr Sule. “For those with dry and flaky scalp, the rights products are sulphate and paraben-free ones. Washing your hair infrequently helps in maintaining the correct pH level of the scalp, keeping the natural oils intact,” she advises.
Follow the rules
Avoid combing wet hair and desist from using tongs and irons too frequently as the heat damages the hair’s shaft. “It is a good idea to apply heat protector serums before ironing or blow-drying your tresses, to sport revitalised, radiant hair,” says dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal. “Optionally, a spot of Moroccan hair oil leaves your locks butterlicious.”
Highlights - Some tips for radiant hair l Make the time for oiling, deep conditioning and protein hair spa treatments. l Apply hair masks. A mix of banana, honey and olive oil helps in hydrating your scalp and softening hair strands. l A mix of curd, a few drops of lemon and fenugreek powder work as an anti-bacterial mask for your hair. l Coconut oil with lemon drops applied to the scalp bans dandruff. l Hibiscus gel is good for moisturising the scalp and hair, promoting growth. l Aloe vera gel mask is hydrating and zaps away scalp infections.