<p><strong>Memory waves</strong></p>.<p>The only way to revisit our past is through our memory.</p>.<p>Every joy, every mistake, every moment <br>we’ve lived is quietly stored within us.</p>.<p>Sometimes, those memories return like a wave in an ocean, sudden, powerful, and impossible to ignore.</p>.<p>They pull us in, making us relive feelings we thought had faded, keeping us there for a while.</p>.<p>And when we try to hold onto them, our mind replays them again and again, until we realize those were the moments that truly made us happy.</p>.<p>— Niharika Sagar G K, 15, Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><strong>Pleasant recollections</strong></p>.<p>Happy, golden memories.</p>.<p>They are pleasant recollections,</p>.<p>Not seeking perfection, just pure affection.</p>.<p>They are sweet reflections, which result in dopamine elevation.</p>.<p>Like the first bike ride, your buddies by your side,</p>.<p>A rainy day in a dark room with mates, laughter was such a vibe.</p>.<p>They are nostalgic, funny, and sweet reflections,</p>.<p>The connections which turn fear into celebrations.</p>.<p>They merely turn our life into something worthwhile.</p>.<p>Even though we’re alone, we still stay connected.</p>.<p>Anxiety fades, stress hormones lower,<br>Fears do not disturb much, life becomes a field of flowers.</p>.<p>— Asbah Sadath, 15, Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><strong>A joyful journey</strong></p>.<p>I went to a beach in Pondicherry.</p>.<p>We found a hotel and kept our bags in the room.</p>.<p>We freshened up, relaxed for an hour, and changed our clothes.</p>.<p>There was a restaurant where we had yummy food, and we went to lots of places.</p>.<p>The best part was that I saw golden thunder.</p>.<p>After three days, we left and came home with happy memories.</p>.<p>— Vivaan Kishore Anumula, 8, Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><strong>Memories we keep</strong></p>.<p>We’ve had some good times,</p>.<p>I must say,</p>.<p>Through hardship and</p>.<p>Life’s way.</p>.<p>We’ve all had a laugh</p>.<p>And a cry.</p>.<p>We’ve all been scared,</p>.<p>But we’ve given it a try.</p>.<p>With friends and family,</p>.<p>We’ll have a good time.</p>.<p>And to be angry</p>.<p>Is like a crime.</p>.<p>Of all the times we’ve enjoyed,</p>.<p>We’ll have happy memories.</p>.<p>— Shanaya Bhattacharya, 10, Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><strong>Sweet memories</strong></p>.<p>Forgotten laughter echoes through the hall,</p>.<p>Traces etched into fading walls.</p>.<p>Memories wash over like waves on sand,</p>.<p>I feel time slip through my hand.</p>.<p>Past emotion, once so strong,</p>.<p>Now abandoned as life goes on.</p>.<p>There is a warmth I can’t quite hold,</p>.<p>I watch as it slowly grow cold.</p>.<p>Ephemeral remnants of a time gone by,</p>.<p>Vanish like dew in the light of day.</p>.<p>These moments drift like ancient melodies,</p>.<p>I hold dear these sweet memories.</p>.<p><strong>— Purvi Kishore Anumula, 14,</strong> Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><strong>Mystic memories</strong></p>.<p>Memories are the happiest things ever.</p>.<p>Don’t forget them, oh never.</p>.<p>Memories, the memories,</p>.<p>Memories are forever.</p>.<p>Bonded together</p>.<p>With love forever.</p>.<p>Memories don’t fade away</p>.<p>Through mystic times.</p>.<p><span class="bold">— Laaibah Asna, 12, </span>Hubballi, Karnataka</p>