Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 21:43 ist
Indian cricketer and Hardik Pandaya and partner Nataša Stanković have become the proud parents of a baby boy.

The all-rounder shared the details on social media by putting out a photo of the baby’s hand clasped in his.

"Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” he wrote on the platform.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾

The photo has already been liked over 22 lakh times.

The couple’s newborn is already trending news on Twitter.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, amongst other celebrities congratulated the couple on Instagram.

The couple had announced their engagement on social media in January. 

