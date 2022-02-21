Harmonise textures and patterns in your home

A well-designed space has a balanced proportion of both texture and pattern.

A space can be perceived physically and visually using different materials; textures and patterns are essential interior design elements. While the former is an object's physical feel and visual appearance, the latter is its illustrative perception; a repetition of a graphic motif on a material.

If there is too much of both, the room can look visually heavy and overpowering. Therefore, all elements must fit well together.

Textures are a way to create accents and add 'visual weight;' in other words, it's how an object or a section of the room can draw attention to itself. One can create the desired look with textural finishes like suede, matte, glossy, rough or smooth.

On the other hand, one can create patterns on any surface, be it flooring, walls, furniture through wallpapers, fabric, stone and even artwork; they add character, dynamism, and drama to a loud or subtle space.

Here are some tips on achieving harmony between the visual pattern and tangible texture.

- Use an analogous colour scheme for the pattern and texture throughout your space. You can do this through different approaches. For instance, in a monochromatic theme, you could run the same print on the rug and cushion trims and for texture, use a woollen rug and throw.

- If you want to use a higher texture to pattern ratio, you could incorporate this through a play of elements like stonework, wood and fabrics. Accentuate the element so that it becomes an accent.

- Use an accent pattern on the wall and keep all the other elements subtle to find the perfect balance in the space.

- Integrate pattern through an art piece. For instance, a bold one can balance the neutral interiors.

- Contrast patterns to create an exciting and playful design element. The rug and curtain can depict two different patterns in related colour tones.

- A neutral colour scheme made dynamic with heavy textures adds an alluring element to the décor.

- Opt for a small-sized pattern to ensure that it doesn't look too cluttered and heavy in pattern-centric design.

- Texture is more sensorial; hence understanding the space and its usage is critical.

- Create a mood board to help with the visualisation and tactile feeling of the materials. It is essential to use adjacent colours, similar shapes, and related textures for balance and harmony.

- Mind the light; it plays an integral part in transforming a space and bringing out the texture of the décor.

Devika Khosla is Creative Director at The Works Interiors (TWI), an award-winning bespoke interior and furniture design practice based in NCR