Haute sweet

But while innovation and creativity have their merits, CEO Chaitanya Muppala, from legacy brand Almond House, feels differently. The Hyderabad-based company, which has been in the mithai business for over 30 years, believes in the value of tradition. “I have a little bit of an antithetic view on this entire thing,” Chaitanya tells us, explaining, “My view is, the value of the mithai lies in its traditionalism refined over centuries. So I’m generally averse to ‘fusion’. The merit of Indian mithai is in this very fact that it has been developed over generations, with ingredients fine-tuned over many centuries to bring it to the shape, texture and flavour that it has now. The lazy way to make mithai relevant again is to put chocolate or liquor or make it Westernised. We try to leverage the beauty of the traditional trajectory that these products have been developed with. Some of the things we focus on are form and levels of sweetness. Maybe, as a generation, we want smaller portion sizes, so we do a range of products called Miniatures. We use 30% less sugar in our products. But I generally feel twisting it by changing the very nature of it or by appropriating the culture of some other country is not really sustainable.” Almond House offers options such as Millet Laddoos and Apple Jalebis.