Head to head: Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs OnePlus 7 pro

OnePlus has upped the game in the flagship smartphone segment with the launch of the 7 and 7 Pro handsets.

DH lists the specifications of the Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S10+ and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Chipset: Exynos 9820 octa-core

Display: 6.4-inch full rectangle/ 6.3-inch rounded corners

3040 x 1440 pixels Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 16M colours

In-display fingerprint sensor

IP68 dust/ water proof

Camera: Rear: 12.0 MP, 16.0 MP, 12.0 MP

Front: 10.0 MP, 8.0 MP

Video recording: UHD 4K @60 fps

Slow motion: 960 fps @ HD, 240 fps @ FHD

Price and memory: Rs 73,900 (8 GB/ 128 GB), Rs 91,900 (8 GB/ 512 GB), Rs 1,17,900 (12 GB/ 1 TB)

External memory: MicroSD (upto 512 GB)

SIM: Dual (SIM 1 + hybrid, SIM or MicroSD)

Battery: 4100 mAh, with wireless powershare

USB Type-C interface, USB version 3.1

3.5mm stereo jack

Bluetooth V5.0

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

OS: Android Pie

OnePlus 7 Pro:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core

Display: 6.67-inch full rectangle/ 6.46-inch rounded corners

3120 x 1440 pixels QHD Fluid AMOLED

In-display fingerprint sensor

Camera: Rear: 48 MP, 8 MP, 16 MP

Front: 16 MP

Video recording: 4K @30/ 60 fps

Super slow motion: 1080p @240 fps

Price and memory: Rs 48,999 (6 GB/ 128 GB), Rs 52,999 (8 GB/ 256 GB), Rs 57,999 (12 GB/ 256 GB)

No memory card slot

SIM: Dual SIM

Battery: 4000 mAh, with warp charge

USB Type-C interface, USB version 3.1

Type-C earphone port

Bluetooth v5.0

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

OS: Oxygen 9.5

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.