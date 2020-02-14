Head to head: Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs OnePlus 7 pro

OnePlus has upped the game in the flagship smartphone segment with the launch of the 7 and 7 Pro handsets.
DH lists the specifications of the Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S10+ and OnePlus 7 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Chipset: Exynos 9820 octa-core
Display: 6.4-inch full rectangle/ 6.3-inch rounded corners
3040 x 1440 pixels Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 16M colours
In-display fingerprint sensor
IP68 dust/ water proof
Camera: Rear: 12.0 MP, 16.0 MP, 12.0 MP
Front: 10.0 MP, 8.0 MP
Video recording: UHD 4K @60 fps
Slow motion: 960 fps @ HD, 240 fps @ FHD
Price and memory: Rs 73,900 (8 GB/ 128 GB), Rs 91,900 (8 GB/ 512 GB), Rs 1,17,900 (12 GB/ 1 TB)
External memory: MicroSD (upto 512 GB)
SIM: Dual (SIM 1 + hybrid, SIM or MicroSD)
Battery: 4100 mAh, with wireless powershare
USB Type-C interface, USB version 3.1
3.5mm stereo jack
Bluetooth V5.0
Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
OS: Android Pie
OnePlus 7 Pro:
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core
Display: 6.67-inch full rectangle/ 6.46-inch rounded corners
3120 x 1440 pixels QHD Fluid AMOLED
In-display fingerprint sensor
Camera: Rear: 48 MP, 8 MP, 16 MP
Front: 16 MP
Video recording: 4K @30/ 60 fps
Super slow motion: 1080p @240 fps
Price and memory: Rs 48,999 (6 GB/ 128 GB), Rs 52,999 (8 GB/ 256 GB), Rs 57,999 (12 GB/ 256 GB)
No memory card slot
SIM: Dual SIM
Battery: 4000 mAh, with warp charge
USB Type-C interface, USB version 3.1
Type-C earphone port
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
OS: Oxygen 9.5
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.