Heavy duty

The Carl Aubock piece is shaped like a foot and made from polished brass

Rashmi Rajagopal
Rashmi Rajagopal,
  • May 05 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 01:15 ist
A great catch

Canjoyn’s paperweight has an antique finish and is crafted from corrosion-resistant cast iron.

Tools of the trade

This paperweight doubles up as a hammer. It is shaped like a rhinoceros and comes with an extendable handle.

On a limb

The Carl Aubock piece is shaped like a foot and made from polished brass. It is a mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern design.

Space odyssey

The UFO paperweight comes in two colours — silver and orange. The crystal design is sure to add elegance and class to one’s desk.

Sunset in glass

Christened ‘Galaxy Sunset’, this Laret Glass object is hand blown with vibrant pink, coral, emerald, and gold hues to create a statement piece.

Blue streak

Approximately
7 to 8 cm in diameter, this paperweight by Leafy Affair, features a blue larkspur.

Purr view

This article features Murano hand-blown glass that is shaped like a cat. The vintage piece, from TG Line Vintage, is 6.5 inches tall.

