Heavy duty

A great catch
Canjoyn’s paperweight has an antique finish and is crafted from corrosion-resistant cast iron.
Tools of the trade
This paperweight doubles up as a hammer. It is shaped like a rhinoceros and comes with an extendable handle.
On a limb
The Carl Aubock piece is shaped like a foot and made from polished brass. It is a mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern design.
Space odyssey
The UFO paperweight comes in two colours — silver and orange. The crystal design is sure to add elegance and class to one’s desk.
Sunset in glass
Christened ‘Galaxy Sunset’, this Laret Glass object is hand blown with vibrant pink, coral, emerald, and gold hues to create a statement piece.
Blue streak
Approximately
7 to 8 cm in diameter, this paperweight by Leafy Affair, features a blue larkspur.
Purr view
This article features Murano hand-blown glass that is shaped like a cat. The vintage piece, from TG Line Vintage, is 6.5 inches tall.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
The India connect with coronation of British monarchs
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10
Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve
India's new mums hope & fear for next generation
In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971
UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies