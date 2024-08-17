Hello to my favourite athlete...

Your sportsmanship is admirable. You always show respect to your opponents and are gracious in both victory and defeat. You display quality sportsmanship and I look up to you for it. You have always inspired me to play badminton even in the tough times that you have gone through. You have performed exceptionally well in the Olympics and have earned a spot in the heart of all Indians. The fact that you didn’t win a medal at the Olympics is really heartbreaking but the effort you put into badminton, makes me believe you will win a medal in the coming years. I have always looked up to you as my idol and watched you play all the matches with so much stealth and confidence. You are truly a commendable athlete!