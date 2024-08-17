Hello to my favourite athlete...
Dear Vinesh Phogat,
Ever since I watched Aamir Khan’s Hindi film ‘Dangal’ based on your wrestler cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat, I’ve also been interested in learning more about you. It piqued my interest to know that you too picked competitive wrestling. I never believed wrestling could be a sport of girls’ liking, but you proved me wrong. Your consistent hard work, grit and determination have won many medals at top sports events like the Commonwealth and Asian games, and brought glory to our nation. I was deeply pained at your disqualification from the final at the Paris Olympics because of being overweight by 100 gms for the 50kg catregory. I could feel your agony and disappointment over it. Still, I hope you will reconsider your decision to leave wrestling forever. Please continue to inspire us. Many girls like me look up to you. Love you.
Yours,
Niharika Laddha, 16
Bengaluru, Karnataka
---------------
Dear Lakshya Sen,
Watching you play badminton is always a joy, and your passion and dedication to the sport are truly inspiring. You have worked hard to get to where you are today, and your commitment to your craft is evident in every move you make on the court. You have made India proud with your outstanding achievements in the field of badminton.
Your sportsmanship is admirable. You always show respect to your opponents and are gracious in both victory and defeat. You display quality sportsmanship and I look up to you for it. You have always inspired me to play badminton even in the tough times that you have gone through. You have performed exceptionally well in the Olympics and have earned a spot in the heart of all Indians. The fact that you didn’t win a medal at the Olympics is really heartbreaking but the effort you put into badminton, makes me believe you will win a medal in the coming years. I have always looked up to you as my idol and watched you play all the matches with so much stealth and confidence. You are truly a commendable athlete!
P. S. Thank you for being such a glorious player!
With love,
Chinmayi L, 15
Dakshina Kannada,
Karnataka
------------------
Dear Virat Kohli,
As a passionate cricket fan and an admirer of your incredible career, I would like to take a moment to express my valuable appreciation for everything you have contributed to the world of cricket. Your hard work, passion, and dedication gives me the motivation to play cricket. From your early days as a cricketer to becoming one of the greatest batsmen the world has ever seen, your journey is truly inspiring. Your leadership has taught me a lot and the most remarkable lesson being that champions are always willing to adapt and grow.
As a young boy always rooting for India, I truly thank you for your captaincy. You have led team India to numerous victories.
You’re an inspiration to many youngsters like myself. As you continue to break records and set new milestones, we will always cheer for you.
With deepest admiration and respect,
Adithya Rakshak AT, 13
Bengaluru,
Karnataka