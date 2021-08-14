Here are 10 songs that match the patriotic vibe of Independence Day like none other

This year’s Independence Day calls for a bigger celebration as India is going to be celebrating its 75th anniversary of freedom from British rule.

Every celebration in India is as vibrant as our culture and Bollywood has quite a few patriotic songs made to match the August 15 vibe that will make you sing along and dance to it.

Here’s a list of top 10 patriotic songs to complete your grand Independence Day celebration:

1. Tu Bhula Jise (Airlift)

Stirring the perfect sense of triumph and love for India, this song from the movie Airlift is perfect to kickstart your celebrations. KK’s voice and Akshay Kumar’s acting will instantly give you goosebumps when the Indian flag hoisting scene comes in the music video.

2. Jaihind ki Sena (Shershaah)

Siddharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah is a new movie made on the true story of Param Veer Chakra awardee Capt. Vikram Batra. The high-energy song Jaihind ki Sena is sung by Vikram Montrose gives you a sense of power and courage. Remembering Batra’s contribution to India’s win over the enemy in the 1999 Kargil War, this song is a must-have in your Independence day playlist.

3. Vande Mataram (ABCD 2)

Vande Mataram from the movie Anybody Can Dance 2 is the best dance number to complete your Independence day celebrations. Get your dancing shoes on and celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence with this song which radiates Daler Mehndi's energy. Badshah's rap gives the classic Vande Mataram a modern twist.

4. Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se (Neerja)

Both the movie Neerja and its song Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se are very inspirational. The song gives you the strength and courage to face your fears and fight them. Sung beautifully by K Mohan and Neha Bhasin, this song makes for a perfect listen.

5. I Love My India (Pardes)

The proverb ‘old is gold’ stands true to this evergreen song which is about India’s wholesome culture and tradition. Ever since the song was released in 1997, it is the first song that comes to the mind of the people when they are celebrating India and its culture.

6. Ye jo desh hai tera (Swades)

While talking about patriotic songs, one cannot miss this soulful song by AR Rahman. Yo jo desh hai tera has a soothing melody with beautiful lyrics. You can listen to it on loop for hours and never get tired of it.

7. Rang de Basanti (Rang de Basanti)

Here’s another song which you can dance to, to celebrate Independence day. Rang de Basanti is a bhangra-fusion song that has patriotic fervour and a fun element to it. The Bhangra beats, dhol, and overall vibe of the song appropriately sum up the rich culture of India.

8. Ae watan mera awad rahe (Raazi)

Ae watan mera awad rahe is an emotional song from the movie Raazi which features Alia Bhatt. The song has a smooth tone and has soothing visuals which makes it an ideal song to listen to on loop.

9. Desh ki Dharti (Upkar)

Desh ki Dharti is among the best and oldest patriotic songs from the late 50s. The song explores the importance and greatness of the land of India which has an agriculture-dominated economy.

10. Ae mere watan ke logon

This emotional patriotic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar had moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. Ae mere watan ke logon song talks about the sacrifices of India's brave freedom fighters. This song which was released in 1963 has stood the test of time will definitely make you emotional this Independence day.