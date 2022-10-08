Here's how to reduce inadvertent data sharing

Here's how to reduce inadvertent data sharing

Here are some handy tips next time you pick up a digital device, even the one you're reading this on

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2022, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 04:10 ist

One method of protecting your data is to reduce your digital footprint. Here are some tips:

Cut down the number of active social media accounts. Limit it to one or two. 

Use security and privacy tools offered by social media and technology to maximum benefit. Your phone lists apps and the permissions you have given. Scrutinise it and restrict access.

Using a virtual private network also protects your identity on the internet. It ensures your Internet Protocol (IP) address will not be known to the outside world. 

Use e-wallets for shopping in place of cards and bank accounts. 

Do not let every website use your browser's ‘cookies’. Cookies are unique identifiers of your browsing behaviour, that are saved on your local disk, to enable ‘quick browsing’. 

Also read | The gold rush for data mining

Use 'incognito' mode for browsing when possible. In this mode, your browser will not save cookies. 

Do not create or register accounts unless it is mandatory. You can buy something with just a ‘guest account’. 

Do not share your phone number, email id and other identifiers anywhere, in order to get momentary offers. You can always say ‘No’ if they ask for these in a supermarket or shoe shop. 

Finally, remember that while you are a digital identity that is used and targeted by big internet players, how you project yourself online and what you share with the outside world totally depends on you.

(With inputs from Madhusudan Y N, digital safety expert and author of Dark Web, a Kannada book on the topic)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Data
data privacy
data security
data breach
data sharing

What's Brewing

A story behind every premier!

A story behind every premier!

Rise in mental disorders reported in Bengaluru

Rise in mental disorders reported in Bengaluru

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

 