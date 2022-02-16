Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Goa is a hotspot of artisanal craft alcohol with something new for your home bar every time you visit. Goans enjoy their tipples, and the vast influx of tourists enjoy theirs, making Goa an excellent test market for new brands. Here are some brand new spirits from the state in 2022.

Maya Pistola Agavepura: India's first 100 per cent agave spirit was launched in Goa by Pass Code Spirits in January 2022. Crafted from wild agave Americana and distilled in Chittoor, Maya cannot be called a tequila due to GI regulations; hence the makers decided to classify the homegrown artisanal drink as pure Agave spirit. The goddess of agave, mayahuel inspires the name, and the pistol signifies authenticity.

Doja Gin: Doja claims to be the world's first Indo-Japanese craft gin, crafted with native botanicals from the two countries. A Yuzu-dominant base gin with hints of cedar, sansho pepper, and hinoki combined with traditional botanicals from India, Doja uses a single-shot distillation method for production. Made with botanicals sourced from Wakayama Prefecture in Japan and produced in Goa's East Side Distillery, the gin has a citrusy aftertaste.

Tamras Gin: The newest gin on the anvil from homegrown Adventurist Spirits distillery, Tamras is one of the few gins that uses a whole citrus fruit instead of the more common dried lemon peels. With a juniper-forward, citrus taste profile, 16 botanicals have created a unique blend of tastes. Tamras is also hosting India's first-of-a-kind distillery tour in Colvale.

No Sleep Greater Than Gin: NAO Spirits, makers of Greater Than and Hapusa, launched their second limited-release gin, 'No Sleep', in collaboration with Sleepy Owl Coffee. The distillers chose not to use any sugar, coffee extracts or artificial flavours. Instead, they partnered with Sleepy Owl to make a smooth, cold brew using 100 per cent Arabica Coffee from Chikmagalur, Karnataka, to infuse in their distillate. The result is an intersection of the coffee's bold, fruity aromas with the crispness of the classic Greater Than gin.

Segredo Aldeia: Fullarton Distilleries, the makers of Pumori small-batch gin and Woodburns blended whiskey, have launched two variants of Segredo Aldeia, a rum distilled in the Rhum-Agricole style using cane sugar and jaggery. The white rum, aged in ex-bourbon casks, is a blend of aged and unaged rums, while the dark cafe rum is aged with special dark roast beans, giving it a distinct "sipping rum" nature.

Maka Zai: Maka Zai, meaning "I want" in Konkani, is a homegrown premium craft rum produced using sugarcane grown in Maharashtra, helping the blend pick up the influences of red soil. The clear, vibrant and medium-bodied white rum is packed with tropical characteristics. At the same time, the gold variant is a matured rum with a hint of dry fruits, honey and cinnamon, accented with vanilla. Maka Zai is a product of StillDistilling Spirits by banker turned distiller Kasturi Banerjee.

(Chandreyi Bandopadhyay is a freelance writer and communications professional with a keen interest in food and travel.)

