Himmat Shah’s London bronzes evoke his signature terracotta works

A lot is made of the Paris sojourn of Himmat Shah—one of India’s most seminal modernist sculptors—in the late 1960s, which exposed him to European modernism. The artist, however, chuckles, when asked about the influence the Parisian art scene had on his oeuvre.

Nursing a cold and braving the low temperatures of Jaipur with the energy of someone much younger, the 89-year-old Shah says, “Hardly any influence! Whatever I have created was done right here in India. I have pursued my art and my search for expression in India with inspiration from my surroundings. I went to Paris on a scholarship but didn’t quite like it there. I didn’t know the language and suffered from ‘inhibition’ complex, so I spent a year visiting museums and galleries and came back to India.”

That is the reason why one should not read too much into the word ‘London’ in the title of his ongoing show, ‘Himmat in London’, organised by Saffronart in Mumbai.

It does allude to the suite of 36 bronze sculptures that were cast by Shah in London over a decade (2007-2018), but the influence is rooted in the surroundings that have shaped the artist’s philosophy—right from the time he studied at M. S. University, Baroda, and more than three decades he spent in Delhi breaking new ground for Indian sculpture with his terracotta works.

The exhibition, which is on through February 13, features a variety of forms, the most prominent being the heads, which Shah is known for. Highly modernist renditions, his head studies through the decades—in terracotta and bronze—have evoked the ancient terracotta figurines of the Harappa civilization, a seemingly obvious analogy as he was born in Lothal in Gujarat, a prominent Harappan port.

Besides heads, the exhibition features other ambiguous forms, which could be interpreted as shrines, pedestals, and even primitive-looking toys.

“The bronzes in the ‘Himmat in London’ exhibition highlight how Himmat has managed to use the medium to create a language that is unique, experimental, and yet remains a perfect encapsulation of the artist’s ever-changing way of thinking,” said Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder and CEO of Saffronart.

Though Shah’s bronzes have become as important an identifier of his art as his earlier terracotta works, he came to the medium only in the 1980s, after having “lived with mud for 30 years,” in a state of what he calls “scientific meditation.”

However, those works wouldn’t sell. Then in the early 1980s, he came to Jaipur and got some bronze works cast in a foundry. Eventually, two works got sold. And soon, he was casting more and selling as well. Since then, Jaipur has been his home.

London works came about when Shah mentioned to his patrons about the texture in bronze casting not being satisfactory in India. From 2007 onwards, every year he spent a few months in London working at the Bronze Age Foundry.

Every new work that Shah produces carries the stamp of his modernist vocabulary that made him a pioneering sculptor decades ago when he produced the terracotta heads.

As Vazirani said, his work is extensive and “rarely predictable while being deeply ironic and yet managing to depict complex themes.”

Shah’s London bronzes, with their lyrical stylization, bear that out.

(The writer is a New Delhi-based editor, writer and arts consultant)