Home ventures get big orders for Onam

With restaurants and hotels packed with sadya (grand feast) bookings, city home chefs and ventures are also getting increased orders this Onam season.
Thiruvonam day, the main day of the 10-day long festivities, will be observed on August 29.
Most of these spreads will include items like puliyinji (sweet and sour ginger, jaggery and tamarind sauce), sambar, rasam, parippu curry (moong dal curry with coconut and spices), which are must items.
Home businesses like Sarjapur Road-based Ashers, run by Mercy Philip, are serving spreads with 21 items. The items include parippu curry, sambar, kalan, rasam, avial, thoran, pachadi, olan, and theeyal. Water bottles and banana leaves will also be a part of the package. The price of the sadya varies from Rs 300-450, says Mercy.
Call: 70191 40265
Hennur-based home chef Rehana Ismail is selling the sadya, second year in a row. “Most of my customers from last time were family members and friends. All of them have ordered again and I have decided to open bookings for a larger number this year,” she says.
The spread will include 18 traditional items including inji pulli, mango pickle, pachadi (beetroot and pineapple), curd pachadi, sambar, rasam, morru, pullisery, cabbage thoran, avial, kootukari, ada payasam, and chakkara payasam. The spread is priced at Rs 550. One can purchase extra ada payasam (Rs 250) and chakkara payasam (Rs 200) for 500 ml. Accepting orders till August 28.
Call: 95355 55005
Sinu Swaminathan, who runs Aakrantham out of her home in Kalyan Nagar, is dishing out a spread with 23 dishes, which include two payasams, two varieties of rice, and a surprise sweet item. “Apart from the regular items, we are also giving them unniappam,” she says. Accepting orders till August 30.
Call: 97698 22269
Bulk orders
Purpleplate catering, Veeranapalya, is selling two sadyas this year — one with 16 items and another with 22 items.
Paul Sudhakar, owner, says, “We are getting bookings from apartment complexes and companies. The sadyas start at Rs 350 and 400.” A minimum of 30 orders have to be placed.
While the smaller spread will have items like the inji curry, kacchu moru, and other curries, the larger spread will also include the palada pradhanman and boli. Accepting orders till August 31.
Call: 96204 34805