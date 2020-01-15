Honor 9X, MagicWatch 2, Band 5i launched in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled the new mid-range phone Honor 9X along with MagicWatch 2, fitness tracker Band 5i in India on January 14.

The new Honor 9X sports a 6.59-inch full HD+ LCD IPS screen with full view screen design and blue light filter. On the back,it flaunts a glossy shell with triple camera module.

Inside, it comes with a Kirin 710G octa-core processor backed by you GPU Turbo 3.0 technology for smooth gaming experience, 4GB/6GB RAM, Android Pie-based EMUI 9 OS, 128GB storage (expandable) and a 4000mAh battery that is enough to last more than a day under mixed usage.

It boasts feature-rich camera module— 48MP+8MP (ultra-wide angle lens)+2MP depth sensor— on the back and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera on the front.

As far as the Honor MagicWatch 2 is concerned, the 46mm model features 1.39-inch HD AMOLED(454x454p) screen with 326 ppi (pixels per inch). It comes encased in 316L stainless steel shell.

Inside, it comes proprietary Kirin A1 chipset and also houses heart rate sensor in addition special SpO2 and VO2 features, which measures oxygen saturation level in the bloodstream. This will help the user on how the body is adapting to the workouts or altitudes, which come handy for people with breathing and heart problems. It also guide users on how much interval time gap they should have between workouts.



Honor MagicWatch 2 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The Honor WatchMagic 2 also comes with 5 ATM water resistance rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure for up to 50 meters. the device can track 15 different sports activity including running, swimming, hiking, cycling and more.

It also boasts TruSeen 3.0 and TruSleep features for continuous monitoring of heart and sleep patterns.

The Honor WatchMagic 2 can also allow the owner to make or answer the call on the go even if the companion phone is 150 meters away. They can also view messages or emails and notifications on the wristwatch. The smart wearable can last for up to 14 days under normal usage.

On the other hand, Honor Band 5i sports a 0.5-inch full touch colour display with HD (160x80p) resolution and has 5 ATM ratings.



Honor Band 5i (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Like the MagicWatch2, the Band 5i also comes with Tru Seen 3.0, TruSleep and SpO2 (will be activated via a software update soon). Also, it tracks and displays data heart rate, workout time, distance, stride frequency, speed, calories, aerobic/anaerobic results for a more in-depth workout plan. It can track nine sports activities. Other smart assistance features of the band include music control, remote camera control, find your, incoming call notifications, messages, activity reminders and stopwatch the same as the Honor MagicWatch 2.

The Honor 9X will be released on January 19 and will be available in configurations— 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. However, the former can be bought for Rs 1000 less if the consumer buys on day one of the sale. Also, there is a special cashback offer from Jio. Subscribers can redeem it with Rs 249 or Rs 349 recharge plans.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 comes in 46MM and 42MM with prices starting at Rs 12,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. Also, the consumers can claim free Honor AM61 Bluetooth earphones with the purchase and an option of 6-month No Cost EMI on all credit and debit cards.

The Honor Band 5i cost Rs 1,999 on January 19 on Amazon India.

