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Homespecials

'Hope you will continue to support dialogue and peaceful solutions'

Open Sesame readers write to US president Donald Trump, expressing concerns about global issues
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 21:06 IST
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Suhaan S R

Suhaan S R

Srinivi R K

Srinivi R K

Akshadha Nathan

Akshadha Nathan

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Published 19 June 2026, 21:06 IST
Donald TrumpOpen SesameSpecials

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