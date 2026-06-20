'Hope you will continue to support dialogue and peaceful solutions'

<p><em>Dear Sir,</em></p><p>I am Suhaan S R, a 9th-grade student. My area of interest is the development and implementation of software. I aspire to become an expert in technology so that I can develop intelligent algorithms and help solve the world’s many issues using AI. As an enthusiast who observes events globally, I try to analyse them from the perspective of resolving issues and understanding the decisions of global leaders.</p>.<p>Why did your administration decide to pursue such an action in the conflict involving Israel? It is deeply unsettling to see these acts of brutality and violence, which have caused many families immense suffering. What measures will you take to bring about peace, and how do you factor in the consequences when making foreign policy decisions?</p><p>Lastly, what is the logic behind stricter immigration laws and closing borders? The separation of children from their parents and the refusal to allow refugees into the country are very concerning to me, and I would love to know why you make such policies. How do you justify the impact of these actions?</p><p><em>Yours sincerely,</em></p><p><em>Suhaan SR, 14, Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></p>. <p><em>Dear President Trump,</em></p><p>I am a Grade 9 student writing with concern and hope for the future of our world.</p><p>Today, many young people are worried about the conflicts taking place across different regions, including the recent tensions and violence involving Iran and other countries in the Middle East. Every war brings loss of life, suffering for families, and uncertainty for future generations. While leaders may have different views and national interests, ordinary people everywhere share the same desire — to live in peace and safety.</p><p>As one of the world’s most influential leaders, your words and decisions can affect millions of lives. I respectfully hope that you will continue to support dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful solutions whenever possible. Strength is important, but true leadership is also shown through wisdom, patience, and the ability to prevent conflict before it grows.</p>.<p>My generation dreams of a world where resources are invested in education, healthcare, science, and environmental protection rather than war. We want opportunities to learn, innovate, and work together across borders.</p><p>History remembers leaders not only for the battles they fought but also for the peace they helped create. I hope all world leaders will choose paths that reduce conflict and build understanding among nations.</p><p>Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.</p><p><em>Sincerely,</em></p><p><em>Srinivi R K, 13</em></p><p><em>Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></p>. <p><em>Respected President Donald Trump,</em></p><p>Greetings. I hope this letter finds you in good health.</p><p>I have a few questions to ask you. Being the president of such a large country is a huge responsibility. I cannot imagine how you manage to lead such a vast nation. How does it feel to be the president? Do you enjoy the role?</p>.<p>Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran and all your responsibilities as President, how do you find time to spend with your family?</p><p>I hope you can help end wars around the world and bring peace to humanity.</p><p><em>Thanking you,</em></p><p><em>Akshadha Nathan, 12</em></p><p><em>Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></p>