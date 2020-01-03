Horoscope 2020 | Libra

The individuals born under the sign of Libra are likely to have mixed results during the coming year. You may be itching for a change and you look at reinventing yourself professionally. While some of you consider a completely new profession, others may look for changing the organisation or moving to a different location. This could be a good period for artists, writers, performers, psychics and others involved in creative fields.

There is enough travel and myriad new experiences to gain from. There may not be immediate recognition, but this is a period of creating and contributing significantly. Some individuals could experience a tenuous relationship with superiors at their place of work. Those working in difficult circumstances may feel tempted to quit, however, do not take knee-jerk decisions. Finances may be tight, therefore try and avoid impulsive spending. Those with shoulder pain or leg pain, backache and acidity or digestive issues should be particularly careful.