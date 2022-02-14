Hot celebrity-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Not sure what to wear on the most romantic day of the year? Get inspired by these stylish Tinseltown stars for your hot V-Day date. Whether your partner and you are going all out and extravagant today, or are simply keeping it low-key and chill—a good outfit will set the mood of the day.

Paint it red

Red is the colour of love and creates a very strong visual impact. A red dress is a perfect go-to for Valentine’s Day. “The heart beats faster and the cheeks turn red when a person is attracted to another. So when people wear red on V-Day, it indicates that their blood is rushing for that special someone,” said celebrity stylist Priyanka Yadav.

You can opt for a flaming red bodycon like Deepika Padukone or wear a dress that’s a little more soft yet edgy like Ananya Panday. If your dresses aren’t your thing, opt for a chic red co-ord set like Athiya Shetty and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Pinks and pastels

If you are someone who doesn’t like loud, bright colours, celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali has a solution.“Romantic fashion is traditionally pastel and full of delicate, muted and light colours. One can never go wrong with pastels, pinks, and florals.”

If you are out on a brunch or lunch date, opt for subtle floral prints and pastel colours like lavender, mint green, lilac and rose quartz. She also suggests wearing outfits with frills, ruffles, off-shoulders, and plunging necklines as it adds a romantic and feminine feel to the look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s pastel pink separates and Mithila Palkar’s sweetheart corset dress makes for a great, breezy look. If you want to go for a brighter hue, wear a pink slip dress like Shraddha Kapoor or a flutter-sleeved crop top like Kiara Advani.

Dashing denim

Denim is well suited for casual as well as fancy occasions. You can style it up or down as per your mood and you can’t go wrong with it. Yadav’s favourite way to style denim is to pair them with corset tops, cropped sweaters, one-shoulder tops and bodysuits. She also adds that one should opt for strappy heels if one is going for a dressy vibe and ankle-length boots if one wants to look relaxed.

Take some inspiration from Ananya Panday who recently went all out by wearing matching denim pants, jacket, and brassiere set. On another occasion, she wore a white corset with denim. One can also adorn a flattering retro denim dress like Sobhita Dhulipala or serve an athleisure look like Deepika Padukone with a denim bodysuit and joggers.

If you want to keep it effortless and simple, “A white shirt with denim and bold red lips is a classic combo that one can never wrong with, especially you are when out with your partner,” suggests Bhansali.

Traditional glam

Sarees and suits are often worn during festivities or on formal occasions. However, they are just as appropriate for a date when styled properly. “Wearing a traditional outfit like a saree is a good option because it will accentuate and celebrate your curves like no other garment,” said Bhansali. “You should style your look with western accessories.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s white and red embroidered saree, Sobhita Dhulipala’s graphic print saree, and Parineeti Chopra’s pleated salmon pink saree are good examples.

So rock a traditional out on Valentine’s Day this year. “Just make sure you keep the look light and simple, carry a nice clutch and wear natural makeup,” said Yadav.