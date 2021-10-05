How brands cashed in on WhatsApp outage

With WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook being down for nearly six hours in several parts of the world, many brands such as Twitter, Netflix and Google took a swipe at the Facebook-owned services with hilarious memes.

Soon after the services on the three plaforms went down around 9:00 pm (IST) yesterday, netizens thronged to Twitter to take a dig at the global outrage with memes.

Twitter joined the horde with just a simple tweet - “hello literally everyone” - and in no time, brands across the world jumped the bandwagon.

Here's how various brands cashed in on the outage:

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

59.6 million nuggets for my friends — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Hey there 👋 — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) October 4, 2021

I don't have hands so I'll just say Hi five times... Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi! — Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021

*unmutes mic* Hey everyone. — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) October 4, 2021

Twitter? Guess we'll insert ourselves right here. — Tampax US (@Tampax) October 4, 2021

can we have the keys to the hot dog car — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Ñ — KFC (@KFC_ES) October 4, 2021

how r u handling the fame — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) October 4, 2021

Later, WhatsApp and Instagram joined the thread as well after their issue was solved.

Services of Facebook and Instagram started coming back online on Tuesday after an outage that lasted almost six hours. "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed on Facebook.