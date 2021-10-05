How brands cashed in on WhatsApp outage

How brands cashed in on WhatsApp outage

Twitter’s post, 'hello literally everyone', literally had every brand on the thread

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 11:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

With WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook being down for nearly six hours in several parts of the world, many brands such as Twitter, Netflix and Google took a swipe at the Facebook-owned services with hilarious memes.

Soon after the services on the three plaforms went down around 9:00 pm (IST) yesterday, netizens thronged to Twitter to take a dig at the global outrage with memes.

Twitter joined the horde with just a simple tweet -  “hello literally everyone” - and in no time, brands across the world jumped the bandwagon.

Here's how various brands cashed in on the outage:

Later, WhatsApp and Instagram joined the thread as well after their issue was solved. 

Services of Facebook and Instagram started coming back online on Tuesday after an outage that lasted almost six hours. "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed on Facebook.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
World news
Facebook
WhatsApp
memes
Social media

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 