How I saved girls from being trafficked

Moved by her courage, I took her hand in mine, offering her the support and guidance she needed to resist the snares of traffickers. Together, we devised a plan to raise awareness in her community, empowering other girls to recognise and thwart the tactics of exploitation. As we parted ways that day, I promised Priya that she was not alone in her struggle, that I would stand by her side every step of the way. And I did.