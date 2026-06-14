How pets help us navigate empty nests and new beginnings

<p>I’m between chapters in my life story — that in-between place where one chapter has ended and the next is yet to begin; that small pause where anything can happen. You see, my younger son graduated from high school just a few days ago, and in a few short months, he will leave home and set off for his undergraduate studies overseas.</p>.<p>I have two sons, and of course, my dog-ter, Sydney. My older son is already studying overseas, so before long, our Sydney will essentially become an only child at home. Two years ago, about a month after my older son left home, my younger son let out a dramatic sigh and said, “It’s a tough gig being an only child in this home.” What can I say? All eyes were on him, and he felt the heat.</p>.<p>It makes me pause and wonder how things will pan out for Sydney once she becomes the only child in the Sorensen home. Will we go on meandering, endless walks? There is no clock to look at, no children needing breakfast and packed lunches before being sent off to school. What could come in the way of a long, leisurely walk each morning to kickstart our day?</p>.Is it better to adopt pets or buy them?.<p>Will we finally get into a routine of a bath each Sunday? Sunday was always the dog-bath day in my home when I was a little girl. My dad was the bath giver, and there was great excitement leading up to Sunday afternoon when he would bathe our dogs each week. I’ve not been half as regular with poor Syds. I do a smell check, and then she gets a bath … it mostly ends up being once every fortnight, and on the odd occasion, with several excellent reasons why, even once every three weeks.</p>.<p>Will I whip up gourmet meals for her? Move over, kibble. Now that I have more time, can I start to experiment with extravagant home-cooked meals for Syds? She does get boiled chicken with either carrot or pumpkin, but I’ve been reading up about the benefits of adding haldi to her diet, especially as she ages. Could this be the moment of reckoning when I finally turn into the domestic diva of our kitchen, and once and for all clear the long tab of undercooked and/or often burnt dinners that I’ve managed to pass off as edible food, over the years, both for the humans and the dog in this home? The possibilities are endless.</p>.<p>Will I train her to do tricks? We have a family Instagram group, bizarrely called ‘Borzoi Non-enthusiasts’ (my older son is obsessed with Borzois, a rather ginormous dog breed, while the rest of the family isn’t), where we share dog videos. I clearly remember one lady teaching her dog to whisper-bark, an incredible, much-needed skill to have in our home, as Syds always has a lot to say! Can I finally use the extra time to teach her to do something apart from sit, shake hands, fetch, and catch? Actually, maybe I should start at a lower level and teach her to shake hands with her right paw instead of her left.</p>.<p>Will I spoil her more? As I type this, I wonder if this is even possible. Can I take this up a notch? Isn’t it already sky-high? She’s already calling the shots here — sleeping on our beds, jumping on the sofa, bossily reminding us when it’s time for her meals and walks. How much worse can this possibly get?</p>.<p>While I write about all this lightly, the truth is, I do feel life coming full circle. It’s gone beyond the grey hair and the wrinkles. There is something indefinably final about children graduating and launching themselves off into the world, a world that I find increasingly hard to trust or have faith in. Nothing can replace my sons being home, I know that. But I also know that life quietly rearranges itself around what remains, as one chapter ends, and another begins.</p>.<p>I think this is why the universe gave us dogs … not just dogs, but animals, birds, plants, and nature. These are the things that soothe, comfort, and care for us when we find ourselves needing them most.</p>.<p>The writer is an award-winning children’s author who loves dogs, children, and books — the order changes daily. Write to her at nalinisorensen@gmail.com</p>.<p>Paws & Life is a monthly column that reflects on how our pets shape the way we live, love, and learn.</p>