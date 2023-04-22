How Rahul Gandhi's pet 'Pidi' came to be Assam CM's bone of contention

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after being disqualified as MP after conviction in a defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark moved out his belongings from his official residence of 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow on Friday. Gandhi handed over the keys to the residence on Saturday even as he promised to keep 'raising issues' that made him 'pay a price'.

Now as the Congress leader makes his exit from the official Delhi house, one being that is sure to accompany him on his way out is his pet canine Pidi. Gandhi's furry companion has been with him for some years now and while no one knows when Gandhi brought Pidi with him but the dog made a debut on the microblogging site Twitter back in 2017 when Gandhi shared Pidi's video in a way to take a dig at BJP leaders and other detractors.

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!

Now notwithstanding how adorable Pidi is, Gandhi's furry friend has been the reason for some 'hot and heavy' political heat ever since the world learnt of its existence, especially from Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. Pidi being the bone of contention for Sarma stems from an incident that is often talked about in the political corridors that many say is the reason for the Assam chief minister exiting the Congress and joining the BJP.

The incident, straight from the horse's mouth was also shared when Gandhi posted the aforementioned tweet, introducing his dog.

Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues https://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017

Sarma still hasn't forgiven Gandhi and his pet, it seems. Last year when Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of Amit Shah wearing chappals despite asking a Manipuri delegation to remove their shoes inside his house, Sarma brought up Pidi, yet again.

Sarma hit back at Gandhi, saying 'those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency.'

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is INC’s be all and end all. The people of India know it well. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2022

Sarma had reportedly said regarding the aforementioned meeting, that after Gandhi finally met the Congress leaders, he offered them tea and biscuits. But Pidi had also gone ahead and picked one biscuit from the plate. He said later all leaders present there also started taking biscuits from the same plate.

"I am grateful to Rahul Gandhi. I would not have become the Chief Minister of Assam and served the state, had he not shunted me out of the Congress party. So, if I am today in this position, that also because of its famous meeting," Sarma had reportedly told Indian Express.