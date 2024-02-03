How to choose a dining table

Designing a dining room calls for a balancing act. It should be cosy yet functional so you can play host to long dining experiences and conversations. Experts share tips on how to find a dining table to meet your aesthetics and space requirements.
Measure space
Understand your room’s dimensions and plan a table that fits in well. “Measure your dining room and finalise the workable space your new table must fit in. Ideally, leave around 120-140 cm of space between the dining table and walls or objects around it,” says Karthik Gowda, a Bengaluru-based interior designer.
This gap allows for enough breathing space in the room, hence avoiding a cramped look. “In a small dining corner or smaller room, you can go for a convertible or foldable table, which either folds up the wall or turns into a coffee table,” he adds. Such ideas also work for dining corners that are a part of the kitchen layout, he continues.
When shopping for a table at a furnishing store, keep multiple photos of the dining room-to-be handy. This will allow experts and store managers to guide you to make the best choice.
Mind the shape
The shape of the dining table is most often directly connected to the shape of the room it will be set in. Square and circular-shaped tables work best in square rooms. This exudes a sense of balance, explains Jehangir R, an interior decorator from Mumbai.
A square table will not look as good in a rectangular room, he adds. “Oval-shaped and rectangular tables are most suited for rectangular rooms. Such shapes match the proportions of rectangular rooms,” he reasons.
However, these are not fixed rules. If a rectangular room uses separators then the design dynamics are different, he explains.
Choose right colours
Don’t choose a table just because the colour it comes in is trending. Choose a colour that is within the palette range of the room’s overall theme. Black, grey, brown and white are staple colour choices, notes Jehangir.
“If you want to use contrasting colours, a red mahogany table can be a zestful yet classy addition to a cream-coloured room. However, a purple table will not look good in a room with grey and white walls,” he says. Also, if you have toddlers or pets, then stay away from white and lighter-coloured tables.
Look for material
Teakwood, rosewood, mahogany and solid wood are ideal options for the body of the table. These are mostly water and weather-resistant, shares Jehangir.
“If your dining table is going to double up as a work table, then it is best to purchase a hardwood, tempered glass, or a scratch-proof ceramic table. A veneer wood table is also a good option but it may peel off over time,” adds Karthik.
Watch out for base
The base of your table can make or break the dining experience. “If you want to place more seats or chairs around the table, choose a table with a pedestal base,” says Karthik. ” This lends more legroom to diners, so they don’t hit each other’s knees. “Ideally, dining tables shouldn’t have drawers or anything below its top surface,” he adds.
Large tabletops often take away a lot of space with their boxy and cumbersome frame.