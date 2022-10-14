How to design a gaming room

Comfort and a feature-rich room is key, even when you have the best computers and consoles to play your favourite game on.

Interior designers share how one can design a gaming room that is both efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

Mood lighting

Lighting is an essential aspect. Gaurav Amar, an interior designer with Bengaluru-based company Livespace, says, “The way we light a gaming room is important because it must feel cosy. Mood lighting is the way to go.” The general lighting of the room can be a neutral one or cool white. “You can add accent lighting or mood lighting, in shades of purple, blue and pink. However, these can be based on one’s choice. These lights should be around the gaming centre,” he says. Using task lights or panel lights behind the wall will also look good, Gaurav adds.

Furniture and pantry

Furniture is best used minimally in a gaming room, advises Gaurav. “A good table or counter, and a comfortable chair, like a recliner, is enough. Space utilisation is important as gaming rooms require storage and organisation,” he adds. Gaurav also recommends adding a pantry space to store snacks as “people don’t want to leave the room while playing”.

Nitin Bali, founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based The Designers Diary, suggests bringing in multifunctional furniture. “People with smaller spaces can use furniture that has many uses. A good example is a pullout sofa that can be turned into a bed,” he says. The emphasis is on comfortable furniture, both agree.

Entertainment centre

Many gaming rooms include consoles or televisions. “Adding a theatre feel to a gaming room can elevate it,” says Nitin. Gaurav adds that entertainment centres need to be picked based on the consoles and PC. “Space and storage are essential. Gaming consoles need more storage. Factors like the CPU should be visible and accessible, and wire management should be done well,” he adds.

Soundproofing is done using acoustic foam. “False ceilings are a type of soundproofing as well. Decide on the soundproofing method based on the size of the room. In a small room, a false ceiling should be enough,” Gaurav says.

Wall decor and details

Wall-mounted storage units and photo frames work best, Gaurav says. “This way you can customise the walls with what you keep in them. It makes it easier to change the decor, whenever you want to.” Add glass shelves to the room. Pick darker shades for your walls. “If you choose shades like white or beige, light will reflect off the walls. Instead pick a dark blue or burgundy, which absorbs the light. Gaming rooms are meant to be darker, which is why the ceiling should also be a dark shade,” he adds. Using darker shades also gives more liberty to play around with the lighting.

Nitin believes that the type of game being played should decide the walls of the room. “The most economical way is to add wallpaper. Another cool idea is to use gaming equipment as wall decor. For example, you can mount the controllers on the wall,” he adds.

Game corner

Not everyone can afford a gaming room. When turning a corner of your bedroom (most common choice) into a gaming haven, strike a balance between the gaming and bedroom needs.

“The room must still have a gaming vibe. Place subtle lighting for the rest of the room, but add coloured accent lights in the gaming area. This way, when you are gaming you can dim the lights and create the necessary atmosphere,” he adds.

He also encourages adding glass shelves in the corner as this will help storing equipment and collectibles. Wall-mounted furniture like tables and benches will save space, Nitin adds.