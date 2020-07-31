How to handle postpartum depression amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Dr Suhasini Inamdar

While motherhood brings its own share of joy and sense of fulfilment, becoming a new mother is never easy. Motherhood is the beginning of a new phase in a woman’s life. It can be quite exasperating to cope with all the changes -- physical, emotional, hormonal, and mental -- happening rapidly due to the arrival of the baby. They have to deal with self-doubt, body shaming and peer pressure to lose pregnancy weight. Women also suffer a lot of anxiety and stress during this time.

The world is going through a pandemic and the physical and social isolation due to coronavirus has shaken the support system of new mothers. The fear of coronavirus infection, staying away from loved ones, financial constraints, job insecurity, not being able to get the help of relatives or nannies post-childbirth has made new mothers vulnerable to mental health issues like stress, anxiety and depression. The rates of postpartum depression have especially increased during this period.

What is postpartum depression?

Postpartum depression is a condition that is more serious than the usual ‘baby blues’. It is normal for women to feel fatigued and a little sad post-birth for a week or two due to hormonal changes and the exhaustion of going through pregnancy and giving birth. Postpartum depression brings about extreme mood swings and a sense of hopelessness in the mother. It becomes very difficult for the mom to take care of herself and the baby. Sometimes women may struggle to bond with the child. They may even develop suicidal tendencies and or may become extremely violent towards others including the newborn.

Symptoms of postpartum depression:

a) Constant negative thoughts

b) Extreme hopelessness

c) Sleeping too much or lack of sleep

d) Over-eating or loss of appetite

e) Not feeling connected to your baby

f) Having obsessive or fearful thoughts about the baby

g) Isolating yourself from friends and family

h) Lack of interest, energy, and motivation even for the activities that you used to enjoy

If left untreated, postpartum depression can also lead to complete disharmony in her personal, sexual, family and social life. It may become a chronic condition as well.

How to cope with postpartum depression during the pandemic?

Seek professional help

Reaching out to professional doctors and therapists is highly important and recommended. One should not hesitate to do this or be in denial. There is no stigma or taboo in seeing psychiatrist or counsellors. If you suspect symptoms of postpartum depression, make an appointment immediately, your symptoms can be evaluated and appropriate treatment can be given. Sometimes, one may just need a few sessions of counselling with certified counsellors.

Communicate with loved ones

Support of family and friends is extremely important to cope with postpartum depression. One should not hide the symptoms but try and discuss with loved ones.

Virtual support groups

There are plenty of virtual support groups facilitated by trained professionals who provide a safe platform for new moms who are going through postpartum depression. Joining a virtual support group will make you feel understood and will provide a platform to share your troubles and get proper counselling.

Self-care

This may sound easy but it is perhaps the most difficult step. You have to first accept your condition and be kind to yourself. Try not to take more responsibilities than you can handle. Practice yoga, meditation and other practices that will help you reduce stress and stay grounded. Eat a balanced diet.

Avoid exposure to sensational media

Ensure your media intake is reliable and limited. Try not to watch the news while you are going to bed or immediately after waking up. It is also important to restraint from Googling on your condition and advisable to approach a therapist instead who can provide proper guidance and direction.

Following the above tips will help you deal with postpartum depression in these terrible times. It is a pregnancy-related complication that could be treated. Experiencing these symptoms does not make you a bad mother in any manner. Acknowledging your condition and seeking help is of prime importance. You and your baby do not need to suffer alone. Being a new mom is an extremely difficult job and you will need all the support you can get to overcome this.

(Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist)